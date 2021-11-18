WATCH | ‘Baie mooi Suid-Afrika’: LOL! Malema sings replacement lyrics for ‘Die Stem’

EFF leader Julius Malema has suggested lyrics to replace the Die Stem part in the national anthem.

This week, while addressing the media at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House, Malema said the Afrikaans section of the national anthem should be rewritten rather than removed.

“The ANC can’t even commit to removing Die Stem. We are not saying remove [the] Afrikaans [part of the anthem]. We are saying remove Die Stem,” said Malema.

“We can get people to compose an Afrikaans version, a new nice Afrikaans melody.”

Malema suggested the appropriate Afrikaans lyrics in the anthem should be something like: “Baie mooi Suid-Afrika, baie mooi (Very nice SA, very nice).”