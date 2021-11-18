Politics

WATCH | ‘Baie mooi Suid-Afrika’: LOL! Malema sings replacement lyrics for ‘Die Stem’

18 November 2021 - 09:30
EFF president Julius Malema suggests lyrics to replace 'Die Stem' part in national anthem.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi /The Sunday Times.

EFF leader Julius Malema has suggested lyrics to replace the Die Stem part in the national anthem. 

This week, while addressing the media at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House, Malema said the Afrikaans section of the national anthem should be rewritten rather than removed. 

“The ANC can’t even commit to removing Die Stem. We are not saying remove [the] Afrikaans [part of the anthem]. We are saying remove Die Stem,” said Malema.

“We can get people to compose an Afrikaans version, a new nice Afrikaans melody.” 

Malema suggested the appropriate Afrikaans lyrics in the anthem should be something like: “Baie mooi Suid-Afrika, baie mooi (Very nice SA, very nice).”

The red beret leader has been vocal about removing Die Stem, saying it is “a song that was sung during the torture of our people”. 

Earlier this month, in a two-page statement, the EFF outlined the conditions and deadlines for any party that wants to work with it in local councils.

Among its conditions, the red berets said any strategic partner must appreciate its seven non-negotiable pillars for economic freedom, “not reinforce white supremacy and Afrikanerdom” and remove Die Stem from the national anthem within 12 months.

The EFF said the local government elections were a “key opportunity for progressive forces to secure historic gains in the struggle for decolonisation”.

“We call on all who align themselves with the historic duty to restore the dignity of the black oppressed and working class majority to unite. We must come together on the basis of this mission, anchored in selflessness and integrity for the advancement of our country and its people,” said the party. 

