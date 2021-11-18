Politics

What is Zuma doing amid tax woes? His foundation says he's making sense of 'strange moves in the country'

“At the right time, he will make his move,” said the foundation.

18 November 2021 - 08:00
Former president Jacob Zuma is currently "making sense of various developments", following the North Gauteng High Court ruling that media houses can access his tax records. File photo.
Image: Lulama Zenzile

Former president Jacob Zuma is “making sense of various developments”, after the North Gauteng High Court ruling that media houses may access his tax records.

This week, high court judge Norman Davis ordered the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to hand over the tax returns of Zuma to the Financial Mail and amaBhungane within 10 days.

The media houses applied for access to Zuma’s taxpayer records in 2019 under the Promotion of Access to Information Act, saying there was “serious and credible” evidence that Zuma had not been tax compliant during his tenure as president. The media groups argued there was a clear public interest in his records being released.

In a cryptic tweet of Zuma playing chess, the former president’s namesake foundation said he would make his move “at the right time”.

The foundation suggested that Zuma was thinking long and hard about making his next move. 

"[Former] President Zuma, making sense of various developments and strange moves in the country. At the right time, he will make his move,” said the foundation.

Speaking on eNCA, Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi reacted to the tax woes ruling, calling the country's judiciary “a mess”.

He said media houses were “business people” and that's what the court gave Zuma's record to.

“At the face of it, it looks like our judiciary is a mess and it looks like its just persecuting somebody,” said Manyi.

