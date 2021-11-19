Politics

ActionSA, DA, ANC, and ACDP - SA weighs in on IEC report on political party funders

Some said they were shocked, and others impressed by newcomers ActionSA, which received over R16m in donations.

19 November 2021 - 07:05
Herman Mashaba's ActionSA received over R16m in donations, according to the IEC's second quarter funding report. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda Business Day

The IEC report, which reveals the funders of political parties in the second quarter of 2021, has sparked debate on social media.

Some said it is interesting to know the funders behind their political party of choice, while others said they are shocked at who gave money to certain parties.

Several were impressed by newcomers ActionSA, which received over R16m in donations. Among its biggest donors were Jessica Slack-Jell who donated R3.3m, Victoria Freudenheim donated R3.3m, Martin Moshal donated R5m, and Rebecca Oppenheimer donated R3m.

ActionSA was second to the ANC, which received just over R22m in donations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made two separate donations of R166,000 and R200,000 on August 30. His brother-in-law, businessman Patrice Motsepe, forked out R5.8m through his company African Rainbow Minerals.

The DA declared R16.8m from donors including Martin Moshal and Naspers. The donors forked out R15m and R1m respectively. 

The ACDP received R235,000 from a company called Firestation Asset Management. 

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was unapologetic and unfazed by critics who questioned his relationship with some donors, assuring supporters of the party's commitment to serving South Africans. 

We are proud of our association with South Africans who are committed to SA and have generously donated to its political future. Our donors have been willing to do so openly and transparently, as envisioned by the Political Party Funding Act, while others hide their donors from voters,” said Mashaba

He said more donors had shown interest in supporting ActionSA's expansion across all nine provinces. The party contested the recent local government elections in six municipalities. 

Here are some responses from social media: 

