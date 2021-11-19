ANC NEC members meet party's KZN leadership on collaboration with IFP

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is yet to agree to IFP demands meant to underpin co-operation between the two parties in hung municipalities across the province.

The provincial executive committee (PEC) on Thursday met national leaders, including chairperson Gwede Mantashe, treasurer Paul Mashatile, and NEC member Fikile Mbalula.

The meeting was for NEC members to provide feedback on coalition talks, KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.