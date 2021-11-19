Andile Lungisa blames lockdown charges for spoiling his children’s Christmas

Instead of spending his hard-earned money on ensuring his children had a festive Christmas, former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa says he has had to fork out legal fees for trumped-up charges.

“This is just a waste of time and my children’s money for Christmas as it is now going to legal fees,” he said.

Lungisa was speaking outside the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Thursday, where he made a brief appearance.

He was arrested in July for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

The charges relate to a march he allegedly led in Motherwell earlier in July to hand over a petition against former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration for contempt of court.

According to the charge sheet, Lungisa allegedly illegally convened a gathering of more than 30 people on July 2 at Addo Road and Malinge Street.

The case was postponed to January 25.