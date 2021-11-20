Multiparty group puzzled by DA’s latest move on coalition government

The DA’s decision to reject a proposal that would have seen ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba return as Johannesburg mayor places coalition talks in jeopardy, the multiparty group said on Saturday.

“The multiparty group has no understanding of the DA’s intentions from this point on ... As a group, the multiparty group calls upon the DA to honour its commitment to keep the ANC out of these municipalities by engaging with potential coalition partners in good faith,” said the multiparty group in a joint statement.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that his party would not go along with the deal because it depended on the EFF’s support.

Steenhuisen said: “The IFP and the Patriotic Alliance that have a significant number of seats in Johannesburg but not in Tshwane have already announced that they will vote with the ANC. Without the 15 seats of these two parties, it is impossible for the other opposition parties to form a majority coalition without the support of the EFF.

“In other words even if we do put together a minority coalition government in Johannesburg, the EFF would have to vote with us in order to enable us to take important decisions, pass budgets and bring stable governments. The coalition will always therefore be subject to the whims and demands of the EFF.”