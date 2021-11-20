Multiparty group puzzled by DA’s latest move on coalition government
The DA’s decision to reject a proposal that would have seen ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba return as Johannesburg mayor places coalition talks in jeopardy, the multiparty group said on Saturday.
“The multiparty group has no understanding of the DA’s intentions from this point on ... As a group, the multiparty group calls upon the DA to honour its commitment to keep the ANC out of these municipalities by engaging with potential coalition partners in good faith,” said the multiparty group in a joint statement.
TimesLIVE reported earlier that DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that his party would not go along with the deal because it depended on the EFF’s support.
Steenhuisen said: “The IFP and the Patriotic Alliance that have a significant number of seats in Johannesburg but not in Tshwane have already announced that they will vote with the ANC. Without the 15 seats of these two parties, it is impossible for the other opposition parties to form a majority coalition without the support of the EFF.
“In other words even if we do put together a minority coalition government in Johannesburg, the EFF would have to vote with us in order to enable us to take important decisions, pass budgets and bring stable governments. The coalition will always therefore be subject to the whims and demands of the EFF.”
On Friday opposition parties including the ACDP, UDM, ActionSA, COPE and Freedom Front Plus agreed to the proposed deal but the DA asked to consult its federal executive.
Updating the nation on Saturday, Steenhuisen said his party decided to field its own candidates for the mayoral position in the Johannesburg and Tshwane councils.
Responding to the announcement, ActionSA, the UDM, FF Plus and the ACDP said: “In a joint collective of political parties that have committed to keep the ANC out of government in as many municipalities as possible notes with disappointment the video statement issued by the DA this morning.
“The DA communicated its refusal to consider minority coalition government in Johannesburg before proceeding to confirm that they intend to field a mayoral candidate. In so doing, the DA has refused the request made by the multiparty group to support an ActionSA mayoralty in Johannesburg.”
The parties added: “It would seem that the DA will proceed to council meetings next week without formal agreements with coalition partners that offer any comfort to the residents of these municipalities.”
The group said it believes that it is of utmost importance and in the best interest of the electorate to keep the ANC out of government.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.