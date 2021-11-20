Politics

RECORDED | EFF hosts Siyabonga rally in Thembisa

20 November 2021 - 11:45 By TimesLIVE

The EFF on Friday slaughtered cattle to celebrate its local government election results.

The main celebrations take place on Saturday at Winnie Mandela Sekhukhune Sports Ground in Thembisa

Themed “festival of the poor”, EFF leader Julius Malema thanked Thembisa residents for their recent support at the polls.

“We want to thank the people of Thembisa for giving us a mandate. We must make sure the rally becomes successful, and that at the forefront of it are the volunteers of the EFF.

“We need to thank them for doing this difficult job and for continuing to be loyal and disciplined members of the EFF,” he said. 

EFF support in Ekurhuleni grew to 13.47%, from 11.23% in 2016. 

