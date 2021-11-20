What you said: Will you observe the period of mourning for FW de Klerk this weekend?

TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on the period of mourning for former president FW de Klerk.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced the national flag will be flown at half-mast from sunset on Wednesday until Sunday “as a mark of respect” for De Klerk.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said a state memorial service will be announced by government at a later stage.

De Klerk died last Thursday at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85, his foundation said.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former president FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning [Thursday] following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.”

Considered the last white ruler of SA, De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.