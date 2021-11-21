ANC wants to review its coalition with convicted rapist mayor

The ANC in the Western Cape wants to review its coalition agreement with convicted rapist mayor Jeffrey Donson, from the Independent Civics Organisation of SA.

Donson was elected Kannaland mayor with the support of the ANC after this year’s local government elections but an uproar has followed his re-election over his conviction for rape.

He was convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault while mayor 2008. On appeal, his five-year sentence was suspended and he was fined R20,000.

After its meeting this weekend, the ANC interim provincial committee has asked its negotiating team to review its coalition agreement with Icosa.

“The ANC reiterates it’s position that discussions and agreements on coalitions should be based on our set principles of ensuring stability of municipalities, good governance, tough stance against corruption, strict adherence to the rule of law as well as the creation of a nonracial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society. This includes our fight against all forms of gender-based violence.

“Within this context, the extended IPC emphasised that the ANC should uphold its integrity at all material times in line with the era of renewal and rebuilding. While the nature and character of coalition discussions do not include the imposing of candidates on negotiating partners, the ANC cannot ignore the reputational risk associated with what has transpired in Kannaland Municipality,” the party said in a statement.

“While we respect and uphold the democratic wishes of the people of Kannaland who have on successive occasions chosen to elect Icosa as the majority party, the extended IPC resolved to mandate the negotiating team to review the coalition agreement in Kannaland Municipality.

“The ANC stands opposed to any form of gender-based violence and corruption and we must at all times act in the best interest of our principles,” reads the statement.

It said the ANC had tasked its negotiating team to “continue engaging all parties that share our set principles as we continue to constitute councils,” with the deadline being Tuesday November 23.

Donson was elected with his colleague, Werner Meshoa, from ICOSA, elected as deputy mayor.

Meshoa himself was convicted for fraud while he was the speaker of Kannaland and sentenced to 18 months in prison or a R6,000 fine.

TimesLIVE