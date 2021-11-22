Politics

ANC scrapes together Nelson Mandela Bay coalition and takes mayor's chair

22 November 2021 - 13:50 By Yolanda Palezweni
The ANC managed to form a minority government on Monday, with the party taking the mayor's chair in Nelson Mandela Bay. File photo.
The ANC managed to form a minority government on Monday, with the party taking the mayor's chair in Nelson Mandela Bay. File photo.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

The ANC managed to form a minority government on Monday, with the party taking the mayor’s chair in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The ANC fielded its councillor, Eugene Johnson, and she won with 60 votes.

Former Bay mayor and the DA’s mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga received 59 votes.

The ANC's Eugene Johnson.
The ANC's Eugene Johnson.
Image: Supplied

Only 119 councillors voted, as DA MPL Retief Odendaal — listed as a PR candidate councillor on the IEC list — was absent.

Johnson was voted in with the help of a bloc comprising GOOD, AIM, the UDM, DOP, Northern Alliance and PAC.

The bloc has a combined 10 seats in the council while the ANC has 48.

The Patriotic Alliance has two seats and has partnered with the ANC nationally.

Earlier, the Northern Alliance managed to secure the speaker’s chair. The party’s president, Gary van Niekerk, took his seat on stage after receiving 60 votes.

He was up against DA councillor Rano Kayser, who got 59 votes.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Holomisa throws his weight behind Mashaba for Joburg mayor

"I am sure South Africans have seen how he worked hard in Johannesburg. He batted very well," says UDM leader Bantu Holomisa of ActionSA's Herman ...
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC names metro mayoral candidates, among 200+ it is fielding across SA

The ANC national executive committee has approved the names of the mayoral candidates the party will field in the metropolitan municipalities.
Politics
9 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Opposition disunity + loyalty to the ANC = business as usual in SA

Unless opposition parties find a middle ground and voters back-bench loyalty, the ANC will continue to sink SA
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal expected to be told by national structure to let go of the contentious renaming of a key road in Umlazi as co-operation ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  3. I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for ... Politics
  4. People worked hard to remove me as chief justice a year into the job: Mogoeng Politics
  5. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo