ANC scrapes together Nelson Mandela Bay coalition and takes mayor's chair

Only 119 councillors voted, as DA MPL Retief Odendaal — listed as a PR candidate councillor on the IEC list — was absent.

Johnson was voted in with the help of a bloc comprising GOOD, AIM, the UDM, DOP, Northern Alliance and PAC.

The bloc has a combined 10 seats in the council while the ANC has 48.

The Patriotic Alliance has two seats and has partnered with the ANC nationally.

Earlier, the Northern Alliance managed to secure the speaker’s chair. The party’s president, Gary van Niekerk, took his seat on stage after receiving 60 votes.

He was up against DA councillor Rano Kayser, who got 59 votes.

