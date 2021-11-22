DA's Tania Campbell wins Ekurhuleni mayor position off Mzwandile Masina

Campbell was announced as DA mayoral candidate at the eleventh hour after Refiloe Nts’heke pulled out of the race.

“I am completely humbled by the faith and trust placed in me as the executive mayor. This is a change our residents have been waiting for for 20 years. Now is not the time for promises, it is time to get things done,” Campbell said.

This was the party's second victory on Monday, as it had earlier secured the council speaker position from the ANC's Patricia Khumalo.

Raymond Dlamini was elected after 220 votes were cast by councillors at the inaugural meeting of the new administration. The ANC’s candidate, Dora Mlambo, received 104 votes, with the DA emerging victorious with 116.

In the November 1 local government election the ANC received 38.19% of the votes in the metro, followed by the DA with 28.72% and the EFF with 13.47%.

TimesLIVE