Politics

DA's Tania Campbell wins Ekurhuleni mayor position off Mzwandile Masina

22 November 2021 - 19:22
The DA's Tania Campbell was named as the new Ekurhuleni mayor on Monday.
The DA's Tania Campbell was named as the new Ekurhuleni mayor on Monday.
Image: DA Ekurhuleni / via Facebook

The ANC has failed to retain control of Ekurhuleni metro after Mzwandile Masina was trounced by the DA’s Tania Campbell.

Campbell was elected executive mayor on Monday after 116 votes were cast in her favour. Masina received 105 votes at the inaugural meeting of the new administration.

It appears the DA secured the position with the help of coalition partners including the EFF and ActionSA.

Campbell was announced as DA mayoral candidate at the eleventh hour after Refiloe Nts’heke pulled out of the race.

“I am completely humbled by the faith and trust placed in me as the executive mayor. This is a change our residents have been waiting for for 20 years. Now is not the time for promises, it is time to get things done,” Campbell said.

This was the party's second victory on Monday, as it had earlier secured the council speaker position from the ANC's Patricia Khumalo. 

Raymond Dlamini was elected after 220 votes were cast by councillors at the inaugural meeting of the new administration. The ANC’s candidate, Dora Mlambo, received 104 votes, with the DA emerging victorious with 116.

 In the November 1 local government election  the ANC received 38.19% of the votes in the metro, followed by the DA with 28.72% and the EFF with 13.47%.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  3. I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for ... Politics
  4. People worked hard to remove me as chief justice a year into the job: Mogoeng Politics
  5. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest