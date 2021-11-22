SA 'falling desperately short' on GBV: Ramaphosa pleads for men to step up

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged men to play a more active role in curbing gender-based violence (GBV) ahead of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

It has become almost normal for South Africans to participate in marches, attend mass mobilisation events, and wear regalia emblazoned with slogans such as “Sekwanele — enough is enough”, he said in his weekly Monday newsletter.

This needs to change and men should be at the forefront of the awareness campaigns.

“Gender-based violence is, after all, a problem of male violence. It is predominantly men who are rapists. It is mainly men who are perpetrators of domestic violence.

“Because it is men who are the main perpetrators, it should be men taking the lead in speaking out and reporting gender-based violence, in raising awareness, in peer education and in prevention efforts,” Ramaphosa said.

Child murders

Last week police minister Bheki Cele released the latest quarterly crime statistics (July to September), revealing, among other things, that 9,556 people, mostly women, were raped — an increase of 7% over the previous reporting period.

The stats further showed that of the almost 73,000 assault cases reported in the same period, more than 13,000 were domestic violence-related. Child murders increased by nearly a third compared to the previous reporting period.

“If a nation’s character can be judged by how it treats women and children, then we are falling desperately short,” Ramaphosa said, lamenting the “shameful statistics”.

“We are in the grip of a relentless war waged on the bodies of women and children that, despite our best efforts, shows no signs of abating.”