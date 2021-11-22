Politics

Who will rule the metros? SA reacts to ‘chaotic’ coalition talks

22 November 2021 - 09:13
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba reacted angrily to the breakdown of coalition talks with the DA.
Image: Darren Stewart

Social media users have poked fun at the “chaotic” coalition talks between political parties as the deadline for councils to be decided looms.

The Electoral Commission), which declared the results of the local government elections on November 4, gave political parties until November 23 to form coalitions in more than 60 hung municipalities, including in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros. 

The DA on Saturday announced its decision to field its mayoral candidate in Johannesburg and remain in the opposition benches if it loses rather than support ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s bid for mayoralty in the city.

Steenhuisen said the DA’s main concern about working with ActionSA is that the party needs EFF votes to gain a majority of 50%+1 votes. He said the DA was not willing to get into an unstable coalition as it did in 2016 and subject the party to the demands of the EFF.

On Monday the DA will present Mpho Phalatse as their Johannesburg mayoral candidate and Randal Williams as their mayoral candidate in Tshwane on Tuesday. 

Mashaba’s ActionSA issued a joint statement with smaller parties at the weekend, including the UDM and ACDP, calling on the DA to honour their commitment to keeping the ANC out of power “by engaging with potential coalition partners in good faith”.

The DA’s Helen Zille said the party did not double-cross Mashaba and voters, saying it simply kept the promise it made to its voters.

“We have never misled him or given a contrary indication. He has not been double-crossed. Nor has anyone else. It should come as absolutely no surprise that we continue with our stated commitment. Mpho Phalatse is our mayoral candidate and the DA will vote for her,” said Zille. 

Mashaba told the Sunday Times he felt double-crossed by the DA and accused the party of dishonesty and negotiating with smaller coalition partners in bad faith. He said his interpretation of their snub was that the DA preferred to cogovern with the ANC.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald also expressed disappointment in the DA. Holomisa gave the DA until Monday to change its position. 

Many took to social media to weigh in on the drama, sharing their predictions on how the coalition talks will end.

