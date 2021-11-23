EFF and ActionSA will not hold a gun to DA’s head: John Steenhuisen

The DA would not compromise on its principles, he said, to appease the EFF and ActionSA for their support.

“Yesterday’s developments in the votes for mayor and speaker, in both the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros, came as a surprise to everyone, including the DA,” said Steenhuisen.

“I want to reassure residents that there will absolutely be no compromise on our principles to stay in government.

“We are here to honour our pre-election promise of governing well, and we not here to cling to power at all costs. We would sooner return to opposition benches rather than give way to demands that are unrealistic or corrupt or that require us to govern badly.”

Steenhuisen emphasised the DA had not “solicited” the support of the EFF and ActionSA and said it had no behind-the-scenes deal with the two parties.

He said there should be no expectations for a return on investment by the EFF and ActionSA for backing DA candidates.

He said it was highly possible the DA-led governments in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni may be short-lived, as chances of a collapse were high if the EFF and ActionSA do not get their way.

The DA leader said the party was delighted the ANC had been defeated, with the EFF and ActionSA choosing “the blue way”.

“The removal of the ANC could not come at a more opportune time, less than three years out from the next national and provincial elections. We have a chance now to usher in an ANC-free era in these metros.”

TimesLIVE