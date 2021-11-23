Helen Zille responds to claims minority coalition ‘forced’ the DA’s hand in Gauteng metros

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the decision to elect the DA’s Mpho Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor was difficult but necessary. He said it was now up to the DA to show the “maturity” to “listen and consider other parties”.

“In Johannesburg, we knew that if it came down to a choice between ActionSA and the ANC, the DA would simply abstain, handing the keys to the metro to the ANC. This is not what residents want, and this is not what residents deserve,” he said.

“We made a commitment to all South Africans, that where we contest, we will unseat the ANC. We are sticking by that commitment.



“The DA, after spending the last three days throwing my name and the name of ActionSA into the dirt, will now have exactly what they didn’t want: the very minority coalition governments they have spoken against, without written agreements in place with any parties. Maybe now they will listen and consider other parties.

“Let them demonstrate the same level of maturity shown to them by the multiparty coalition group and restart negotiations again and negotiate coalitions in the interests of residents and not their own narrow political self-interest.”