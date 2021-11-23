POLL | Are you happy with the new mayors of Ekurhuleni and City of Joburg?

Addressing the media on Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the results came as a surprise to the party.

He said the DA did not ask for help from the EFF to lead the governments and did not expect to leave meetings with two new DA mayors, the metros’ first female mayors.

“The election of Dr Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell as the new mayors of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, respectively, signifies an incredible opportunity for these metros.

“Their priority will be to ensure stability in these governments and work at solidifying coalitions with parties that share our governing principles and our commitment to the people,” he said.

Steenhuisen also assured residents of the two metros that as long as they have a DA-led government in charge of their metro, the party will always seek to act in their best interests and do all it can to make their city a better place to live in.

“We are certainly not here to cling to power at all cost and would sooner return to the opposition benches than give way to demands that are unrealistic, corrupt or require us to govern badly,” said Steenhuisen.

“I also want to make it clear that we did not solicit the support of the EFF, or ActionSA for that matter, for our candidates in these metros. There was no deal made with them, and there is no quid pro quo for supporting our candidates,” he added.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said it was now up to the DA to show the “maturity” to “listen and consider other parties” who voted for it.

He said he would be open to working with the DA but they should be aware the EFF would also be present.

“Make no mistake, the DA has not been gifted anything. They now sit in the very minority coalition governments they have spoken against, without written agreements in place with any parties,” said Mashaba.

“Now, they will need to demonstrate the same level of maturity shown by the multiparty coalition group and start negotiations again and negotiate coalitions in the interests of residents and not their own narrow political self-interest.

“The prospect of these municipalities producing stable and effective governments now lies entirely with the DA and its ability to act in the interests of SA. ActionSA reaffirms its availability and willingness to conclude negotiations that serve the residents of these municipalities.”