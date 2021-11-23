Tshwane mayoral race: DA’s Randall Williams goes head-to-head with ANC’s Frans Boshielo

The DA had also made it clear that it does not want to work with the EFF.

In a statement on Monday, Mashaba made it clear that his party had made an about-turn on its decision not to support the DA in a bid to ensure the ANC stays out of power.

“ActionSA will not play Russian roulette with the lives of the residents of these municipalities who have trusted political parties to keep the ANC out of government.

“ActionSA made a commitment to all South Africans that, where we contest, we will unseat the ANC in these elections. We do not take this promise lightly. We cannot betray this commitment to South Africans because of the petty party-political personality issues that have played out over the past 72 hours,” said Mashaba.

He issued the statement shortly after he decided against standing as a candidate.

“We knew that if it came down to a choice between ActionSA and the ANC, the DA would choose the ANC, and we cannot allow the ANC to regain control when voters so clearly rejected them.

“The DA’s irresponsible actions created a crisis in coalition politics in SA. It threatened to hand municipalities back to the ANC and it threatened the long-term nature of these arrangements ahead of the 2024 national elections,” he said.

Monday’s developments have placed the DA’s Randall Williams in a strong position to return as the mayor of the capital city on Tuesday.

He took over the reins in 2020 from Stevens Mokgalapa, who was booted out of office after an alleged sex scandal involving a member of his executive.

Williams is expected to go head-to-head with the ANC’s Frans Boshielo.

