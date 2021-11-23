Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta

23 November 2021 - 11:50 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on a state visit.

In a statement, the presidency said Kenyatta will be in the country from November 22 to 24.

Ramaphosa will lead a delegation for talks with Kenyatta on bilateral and multilateral economic, regional and continental issues, among other things.

Memoranda of agreement on co-operation in international relations, home affairs and tourism are expected to be signed by the pair.

