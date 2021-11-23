DA provides update on election of mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

The DA is on Tuesday providing an update on the election of mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

In a shocking move on Monday, the DA booted the ANC out of power when the party’s Mpho Phalatse emerged victorious and replaced the ANC’s Mpho Moerane in Johannesburg and Tania Campbell replaced Mzwandile Masina in Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE