Politics

DA provides update on election of mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

23 November 2021 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE

The DA is on Tuesday providing an update on the election of mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

In a shocking move on Monday, the DA booted the ANC out of power when the party’s Mpho Phalatse emerged victorious and replaced the ANC’s Mpho Moerane in Johannesburg and Tania Campbell replaced Mzwandile Masina in Ekurhuleni. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Victory for DA as Raymond Dlamini elected Ekurhuleni speaker

The DA has secured its first victory in Ekurhuleni after taking the speaker of council position from the ANC's Patricia Khumalo.
Politics
18 hours ago

DA's Tania Campbell wins Ekurhuleni mayor position off Mzwandile Masina

The ANC has failed to retain control of Ekurhuleni metro after Mzwandile Masina was trounced by the DA’s Tania Campbell.
Politics
16 hours ago

DA's Mpho Phalatse is Joburg mayor — 'Tshwane next,' says Herman Mashaba

Thanks to ActionSA and the EFF, the DA is in control of Johannesburg.
Politics
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  3. ‘We are playing our political game’: DA scores as ANC gets EFFed up in the ... Politics
  4. Say sorry for calling me a cockroach or I’ll sue for R1m: Malema to Kenny Kunene Politics
  5. I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest