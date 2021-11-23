President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta
23 November 2021 - 11:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on a state visit.
In a statement, the presidency said Kenyatta will be in the country from November 22 to 24.
Ramaphosa will lead a delegation for talks with Kenyatta on bilateral and multilateral economic, regional and continental issues, among other things.
Memoranda of agreement on co-operation in international relations, home affairs and tourism are expected to be signed by the pair.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.