We need to deal with terrorism in a co-ordinated way, say Ramaphosa and Kenyatta

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given assurances that should SA fall prey to a terrorist attack, the country is ready.

“It is possible that they will find their way to us here but they will find us ready for them as well,” said Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

Briefing the media together with his Kenyan counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta on a range of issues, Ramaphosa said the best way to fight terrorism was in a co-ordinated manner.

The two statesmen were taking questions from journalists after bilateral talks.

Ramaphosa said: “A threat by insurgence should never be seen as a localised or just focusing on one country. They co-operate and all of these groupings that come in different names, they co-ordinate their activities and are in constant communication.

“We therefore need to respond in a co-ordinated manner as the continent and various regions on our continent as far as sharing information, intelligence and working together to withstand and resist and also go after them.

“We certainly have found that working together in our region, in Sadc, dealing with the Mozambican situation is bearing a great deal of fruit and success.”