Politics

'We should accept the clear message of our people': Ramaphosa on election outcomes

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta praises SA for its 'mature democracy'

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
23 November 2021 - 15:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the results of the local government election were a huge loss for the ANC.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the results of the local government election were a huge loss for the ANC.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC will accept the great losses his party suffered in the 2021 local government elections.

“We have taken heed, we have listened. This for us is a big setback. But it is also a big lesson and we are a party that learns very quickly. We are going to go back to the drawing board and we are going to reflect on all these setbacks,” said Ramaphosa on Tuesday. 

Speaking during a state visit by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ramaphosa was asked to comment on the ANC’s dismal performance in the polls, which saw the party lose its majority in the country's main economic hubs.

Ramaphosa said: “I did say to President Kenyatta that his timing for visiting is really poor. He should have come on November 1. As a good friend he would have voted for us, so now we have lost [because] we did not have his vote.” 

Ramaphosa said what is unfolding is “how democracy works”. 

“This is the footsteps of democracy and we have seen it play out throughout the country and indeed, as the president of the governing party, it is disappointing for the ANC. But that is how we should accept the clear message of our people,” he said.

As the president of the country, Ramaphosa said he wanted to see “stability in our local government sector — whatever coalitions have been formed, or are being formed, will result in stable local government, and that we do not have instability and a collapse of local governments and motions of no confidence to a point where service delivery will not be given to the people of our country.”

Ramaphosa called on all those who have been victorious in the elections to “ensure that there are stable governments”.

‘We are playing our political game’: DA scores as ANC gets EFFed up in the metros

Senior EFF insider explains why party voted for the DA in SA’s metros, a decision which ‘surprised’ Helen Zille
Politics
19 hours ago

He said he was particularly pleased to see female metro mayors elected.

“That is good for our agenda to promote the empowerment of women. It behoves well for the state of the republic. 

“We wish those councillors who have been elected the very best, and may they continue to work for the people of various communities across the country. That’s all one can say at this stage,” he said.

While saying he did not wish to comment on domestic political matters, Kenyatta also weighed in.

“This is a mature democracy. Mine is to congratulate South Africans to say let us continue entrenching democracy as a way of government. We are proud of you. Results [are] one way this time, and next time [they] will be another way,” he said. 

What was important, said Kenyatta, was that “democracy was at the root of South African society and that is something that South Africans should be proud of”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on a state visit.
Politics
4 hours ago

Mashaba says he pulled out of the Joburg mayoral race to prevent the DA handing the metro to the ANC

What stood between the ANC and the DA was him pulling out of the mayoral race, said Mashaba.
Politics
4 hours ago

‘Where on earth is Cyril Ramaphosa?’ — Dali Mpofu taunts president after ANC loses Gauteng metros

The ANC lost the mayorship in both metros after the EFF teamed up with ActionSA and other opposition parties to vote for DA candidates.
Politics
6 hours ago

TOM EATON | If Ramaphosa’s playing a long game, he’s playing it all by himself

As blank-faced over the Eskom sabotage as he was over the July riots, one’s got to wonder if he has any game at all
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  3. ‘We are playing our political game’: DA scores as ANC gets EFFed up in the ... Politics
  4. Say sorry for calling me a cockroach or I’ll sue for R1m: Malema to Kenny Kunene Politics
  5. I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...