Politics

‘Where on earth is Cyril Ramaphosa?’ — Dali Mpofu taunts president after ANC loses Gauteng metros

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 November 2021 - 10:00
Advocate Dali Mpofu took jabs at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Advocate Dali Mpofu took jabs at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: File photo

Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has taunted ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa after the ruling party suffered bruising defeats in two major Gauteng metros.

The ANC lost the mayorship in both Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg after the EFF teamed up with ActionSA and other opposition parties to vote for DA candidates. 

This despite the DA saying it would not enter into a coalition or canvass votes from the EFF and did not want to work with it.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said it was now up to the DA to show the “maturity” to “listen and consider other parties” who voted for it. He said he would be open to working with the DA but they should be aware the EFF would also be present.

“We made a commitment to all South Africans, that where we contest, we will unseat the ANC. We are sticking by that commitment.

“The DA, after spending the last three days throwing my name and the name of ActionSA into the dirt, will now have exactly what they didn’t want: the very minority coalition governments they have spoken against, without written agreements in place with any parties.

“Maybe now they will listen and consider other parties.”

Reacting to the results, Dali asked where Ramaphosa was.

Mpofu also took shots at the DA leadership, saying there is “a big difference between those playing chess and those busy with drafts/checkers!”

READ MORE

The DA would be naive to celebrate too soon

Mashaba will be as much a menace to the DA as the EFF will be, if the DA is drinking champagne into the night after the council voting outcomes, ...
Ideas
3 hours ago

Helen Zille responds to claims minority coalition ‘forced’ the DA’s hand in Gauteng metros

"People can only force your hand if you allow it to be forced," said Zille
Politics
1 hour ago

'Someone please check on Mzwandile Masina'- SA weighs in on ANC’s bruising Ekurhuleni loss

Campbell was fielded at the eleventh hour after the intended candidate, Refiloe Nt’seke pulled out of the mayoral race.
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  3. ‘We are playing our political game’: DA scores as ANC gets EFFed up in the ... Politics
  4. Say sorry for calling me a cockroach or I’ll sue for R1m: Malema to Kenny Kunene Politics
  5. I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest