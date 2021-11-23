‘Where on earth is Cyril Ramaphosa?’ — Dali Mpofu taunts president after ANC loses Gauteng metros

Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has taunted ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa after the ruling party suffered bruising defeats in two major Gauteng metros.

The ANC lost the mayorship in both Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg after the EFF teamed up with ActionSA and other opposition parties to vote for DA candidates.

This despite the DA saying it would not enter into a coalition or canvass votes from the EFF and did not want to work with it.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said it was now up to the DA to show the “maturity” to “listen and consider other parties” who voted for it. He said he would be open to working with the DA but they should be aware the EFF would also be present.

“We made a commitment to all South Africans, that where we contest, we will unseat the ANC. We are sticking by that commitment.

“The DA, after spending the last three days throwing my name and the name of ActionSA into the dirt, will now have exactly what they didn’t want: the very minority coalition governments they have spoken against, without written agreements in place with any parties.

“Maybe now they will listen and consider other parties.”

Reacting to the results, Dali asked where Ramaphosa was.