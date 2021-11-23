‘You’re collateral damage, nothing personal’: Malema tells Masina to ‘be strong’ after Ekurhuleni loss
EFF leader Julius Malema has offered words of encouragement to the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina after the former Ekurhuleni mayor lost his bid to secure a second term in the metro.
On Monday Masina was replaced by the DA’s Tania Campbell as the new executive mayor. She received 116 out of the 221 votes declared valid. Masina received 105 votes.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was said to have instructed his party’s councillors to endorse DA candidates in the three positions of mayor, council whip and speaker.
On social media, Malema told Masina his loss was “nothing personal”.
“Good morning [to] the people of our beautiful continent; special greetings to the people of Tshwane.
“Words of encouragement and strength go to my brother Mzwandile Masina. You are collateral damage, nothing personal. Be strong, my chief,” said Malema.
Good morning the people of our beautiful continent; special greetings to the people of Tshwane. Words of encouragement and strength go to my brother @mzwandileMasina; you are Collateral damage, nothing personal, be strong my chief. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/RhFqun9S6p— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 23, 2021
Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu said Masina’s “blood” will “nourish the tree that will bear the fruit of land repossession and economic freedom in our lifetime”.
Campbell was announced as DA mayoral candidate at the eleventh hour after Refiloe Nt'sekhe pulled out of the race.
According to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, Nt'sekhe withdrew after she decided not to resign as a member of the provincial legislature.
“She decided not to resign from the legislature and so she did not take up her council seat. We were not expecting this outcome,” said Zille.
“Refiloe is a member of the provincial legislature. She successfully stood for council and mayor. However, when the time came, she chose to rather remain in the legislature than resign and come to council. Her choice entirely.”
Masina congratulated Campbell and committed to “a peaceful transition of power”.
“Congratulations to the newly elected exec mayor of the city of Ekurhuleni, councillor Tania Campbell. As an outgoing mayor, we are committed to a peaceful transition of power. Thank you to the ANC and our coalition partners for the opportunity to serve the city these past five years. Asbonge (we are grateful),” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.