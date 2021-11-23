‘You’re collateral damage, nothing personal’: Malema tells Masina to ‘be strong’ after Ekurhuleni loss

EFF leader Julius Malema has offered words of encouragement to the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina after the former Ekurhuleni mayor lost his bid to secure a second term in the metro.

On Monday Masina was replaced by the DA’s Tania Campbell as the new executive mayor. She received 116 out of the 221 votes declared valid. Masina received 105 votes.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was said to have instructed his party’s councillors to endorse DA candidates in the three positions of mayor, council whip and speaker.

On social media, Malema told Masina his loss was “nothing personal”.

“Good morning [to] the people of our beautiful continent; special greetings to the people of Tshwane.

“Words of encouragement and strength go to my brother ⁦Mzwandile Masina. You are collateral damage, nothing personal. Be strong, my chief,” said Malema.