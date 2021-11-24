5 things to know about newly-elected Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse
The City of Johannesburg has a new mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse, the DA candidate who was elected on Monday after a sitting of the city council at Brixton Multipurpose Centre.
Phalatse beat the ANC’s Mpho Moerane with 144 votes to his 121, becoming the first woman mayor of the metro.
Here are five things to know about Phalatse:
Medical doctor
Phalatse is a qualified medical doctor who studied at Sefako Makgatho University and Medunsa.
In 2005, she started an internship at Thembisa Hospital. This was followed by community service in Hammanskraal, where she offered services at Jubilee Hospital and clinics in the area.
Qualifications
She matriculated in 1994 and secured admission at the University of the Witwatersrand to study chemical engineering in 1995. However, she switched her studies during her second year at Wits to study towards becoming a doctor.
Phalatse also holds an advanced diploma and postgraduate diploma in project management and programme management and is a certified independent medical examiner with the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners.
Previous positions
Phalatse spent at least six years of her career exploring service delivery models in different contexts, such as mining houses, and rendering disability consulting services to the SA Social Security Agency in Gauteng and North West.
She worked as a casualty officer at the Alexandra Community Health Centre, and as a sexual assault care practitioner at the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs, while also serving on the Professional Conduct Committee of the Health Professions Council of SA.
Member of the mayoral committee
Phalatse served as a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for health and social development, where she advocated for the extension of service hours in clinics and the city’s multipronged substance abuse prevention and treatment strategy.
After being appointed as MMC, she was also appointed as a medical adviser in the compensation commission, an appointment she had to turn down.
Plans as mayor
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Phalatse said her task was to create stability in the city.
“We know what happened in the last term. Very tumultuous years, a collapse of the initial coalition government at the three-year term, and in the last two years we had three executive mayors. We don’t want that.”
Phalatse told eNCA her victory was not necessarily a vote for the DA but rather a vote against the ANC. She said her party was realistic about the fact that it is a minority government.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.