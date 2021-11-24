ANC in Gauteng calls for introspection after losing three metros
The ANC has to consider whether the actions of some individual members contributed to the loss of three Gauteng metros, the party's provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said on Wednesday.
After failed coalition talks with the ANC, the EFF partnered with ActionSA and others to give their combined votes to the DA in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.
This led to the election of DA mayors Mpho Phalatse in Johannesburg, Randall Williams in Tshwane and Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni.
“Our latest observation is that most political parties have resolved to form coalitions with any other counterpart but the ANC – a decision we view as part of an effort to get the ANC out of office,” Khawe said.
“This calls on all ANC members to self-reflect on how their individual actions, conduct and decisions are either improving or damaging the ANC’s image among the electorate.
“The national executive committee of the ANC, through the president, has made it clear that we will not enter into any coalition government arrangements at all costs, that if we need to be in opposition benches, we will be.
“The ANC’s loss of the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane means that we are now the official opposition in these councils. In this regard, our commitment is that we play our opposition role effectively – to ensure that service delivery remains a priority in all we do.”
Khawe said the ANC will have to focus on the 2024 national and provincial elections to ensure it wins more than 50% of the vote.
In the municipal elections earlier this month, the ANC’s share of the vote fell to 47.9%.
“We now turn our focus and attention to the 2024 national and provincial government elections. We draw wisdom and encouragement from Che Guevara’s words: ‘Live your life not celebrating victories, but overcoming defeats.’ We will overcome this setback in Gauteng before the 2026 local government elections.
“As part of our commitment to the renewal programme of the ANC, all ANC councillors will sign contracts of employment as a pledge to better serve communities. Our manifesto commitments are going to be the only guiding tool during this term of office, and no ANC councillor will be allowed to do anything else.”
TimesLIVE
