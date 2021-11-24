Politics

Former Zuma backer gets crucial eThekwini executive committee seat as voting for mayor starts

24 November 2021 - 16:35
Philani 'PG' Mavundla was a surprise inclusion on the ANC's list of councillors to sit on the powerful decision-making executive committee. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A former Jacob Zuma backer and founder and leader of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) is now a member of the eThekwini municipality's executive committee.

Philani “PG” Mavundla will take up the seat on the second most powerful decision-making body in council. He was nominated to the committee through the ANC.

After a 30-minute raucous interaction from other political parties opposed to amendments of the list announced by the ANC on Monday for its Exco members, legal opinion yielded the floor to the ANC to field a new member of the committee.

Mavundla's inclusion surprised many, and he replaces the ANC's Ntokozo Sibiya on the committee. The ABC holds two council seats.

Voting processes are under way for the mayor position, with the ANC's Mxolisi Kaunda and the DA's Nicole Graham both accepting nominations for the post.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Take two for eThekwini metro after first attempt to elect mayor ends in chaos

The eThekwini municipality council is set to reconvene on Wednesday to conclude the processes of nominating the city mayor, deputy mayor and council ...
5 hours ago

ANC-IFP co-operation in KZN on the brink

The meeting, which by 6pm had been going on for more than seven hours, is now on the brink of collapse, with chaos having ensued after the IFP ...
1 day ago

Angry Umlazi voters protest outside eThekwini council inauguration

Disgruntled ward 78 residents staged a protest outside the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Monday, where the inauguration of the eThekwini ...
2 days ago
