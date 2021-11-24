MPs grill UIF official on Covid-19 Ters payments made to the dead

Members of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday lambasted an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) official for not accepting responsibility for Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments to deceased people.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi and UIF officials briefed the committee on progress in implementing corrective measures at the UIF and Compensation Fund.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found a criminal syndicate involving government officials and private companies, among others, using ID numbers belonging to deceased people to claim Ters payments.

The SIU told parliament that during the investigation period a total of 13,447,006 employees received Ters payments or benefits from the UIF.

They were linked to at least 1,156,565 companies and employers, and R57,384,148,010 was paid out by the UIF since the inception of the scheme.

Scopa demanded that UIF officials appear before it to explain how payments were made to deceased people.