‘This is the beginning of the end’: Mpofu mocks ANC for giving up Tshwane ‘without a fight’

24 November 2021 - 09:00
Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has taken jabs at the ANC.
Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has mocked the ANC for giving up the city of Tshwane “without a fight”.

The DA regained control of the city uncontested on Tuesday when the ruling party failed to field candidates.

The DA’s Randall Williams was elected Tshwane mayor unopposed.

Leading up to the council meeting, the ANC had indicated it was going to nominate Frans Boshielo to contest against Williams. However, former ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleke told the sitting the ANC would not be participating further in the election of office-bearers.

After the results, ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa said the party took a conscious decision not to contest, citing other parties were going to “gang up” against the ANC.

Reacting to the results, Mpofu predicted it was “the beginning of the end” for the ANC.

“The once mighty ANC has just surrendered the capital city without even putting up a fight. This is the beginning of the end,” said Mpofu.

Mpfou earlier mocked ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for the party’s defeat in two major Gauteng metros.

The ANC lost mayorship in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg after ActionSA and the EFF teamed up with other opposition parties to vote for DA candidates.

“Where on earth is Cyril Ramaphosa, the best ANC leader of all time?” Mpofu asked sarcastically.

On social media, many weighed in on his comments, saying it was a “new era of good governance”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

'Our vote is not a gift': Mashaba won't talk coalitions with DA unless the EFF is present

ActionSA has vowed it will not go into any further coalition talks with the DA without Julius Malema's EFF.
Politics
18 hours ago

‘Where on earth is Cyril Ramaphosa?’ — Dali Mpofu taunts president after ANC loses Gauteng metros

The ANC lost the mayorship in both metros after the EFF teamed up with ActionSA and other opposition parties to vote for DA candidates.
Politics
1 day ago

‘You’re collateral damage, nothing personal’: Malema tells Masina to ‘be strong’ after Ekurhuleni loss

"Words of encouragement and strength go to my brother ⁦Mzwandile Masina. You are collateral damage, nothing personal. Be strong, my chief," said EFF ...
Politics
23 hours ago
