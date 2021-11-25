Politics

‘2024 is around the corner’: Herman Mashaba responds to Maile's 'incoming mayor' taunt

25 November 2021 - 09:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba hoped to return to his position as Joburg mayor but ended up voting for the DA in line with the promise to keep the ANC out of power.
Image: Freddy Mavunda Business Day

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is unfazed by his lost bid to return as mayor of Joburg, setting his sights on the general election in 2024.

Mashaba was responding to Gauteng housing MEC Lebogang Maile, who poked fun at him on Twitter after the DA’s clean sweep in three of the province’s metros — Ekurhuleni, Joburg and Tshwane.

How is my friend Herman Mashaba doing? I’m not obsessed with Mashaba. I just find his type of comedy highly entertaining. Awu, the incoming mayor of the City of Jhb madoda. Cllr Herman Mashaba,” Maile tweeted on Wednesday.

But Mashaba did not take the jibe lying down, suggesting the ANC will be in the opposition benches after the next general elections. 

“2024 is around the corner. Let's see how arrogant you are your thieving friends will be from the opposition benches. Welcome to the New Dawn,” Mashaba said in response.

Mashaba's Action SA, founded in August last year, contested the local government elections in six municipalities including in eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Joburg and Tshwane.

The party garnered 90 council seats and won 2.34% of the vote. 

Mashaba ditched the mayoral race on Monday to vote for the DA in Joburg. Explaining his decision, Mashaba said this was done in keeping with a promise ActionSA made to voters to remove the ANC from power. 

The ANC and DA fielded Mpho Moerane and Dr Mpho Phalatse respectively. Phalatse was elected the new mayor of the city.

In Johannesburg, we knew that if it came down to a choice between ActionSA and the ANC, the DA would simply abstain, handing the keys to the metro to the ANC. This is not what residents want, and this is not what residents deserve,” said Mashaba.

The ruling party also lost to the DA in Ekurhuleni where DA candidate Tania Campbell trumped Mzwandile Masina. In Tshwane, Randall Williams was elected unopposed as the ruling party fielded no candidate in that metro.

Maile congratulated the newly elected leaders, saying they must be mindful of the needs of citizens who voted them into their new positions.

“It’s great that political parties have concluded on their arranged marriages without much fanfare and drama. At least on this side of the country. Best wishes to those elected. As they hit the ground running; may they be mindful, the citizens come first. Nothing else,” said Maile on Tuesday. 

