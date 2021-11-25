‘2024 is around the corner’: Herman Mashaba responds to Maile's 'incoming mayor' taunt

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is unfazed by his lost bid to return as mayor of Joburg, setting his sights on the general election in 2024.

Mashaba was responding to Gauteng housing MEC Lebogang Maile, who poked fun at him on Twitter after the DA’s clean sweep in three of the province’s metros — Ekurhuleni, Joburg and Tshwane.

“How is my friend Herman Mashaba doing? I’m not obsessed with Mashaba. I just find his type of comedy highly entertaining. Awu, the incoming mayor of the City of Jhb madoda. Cllr Herman Mashaba,” Maile tweeted on Wednesday.

But Mashaba did not take the jibe lying down, suggesting the ANC will be in the opposition benches after the next general elections.

“2024 is around the corner. Let's see how arrogant you are your thieving friends will be from the opposition benches. Welcome to the New Dawn,” Mashaba said in response.