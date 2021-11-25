Cabinet approves bill to pave way for independent candidates to contest for seats in parliament

The cabinet has approved the Electoral Amendment Bill to be submitted to parliament.

Addressing the media on Thursday, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the bill was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

The bill seeks to amend the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to contest for seats in both the National Assembly and provincial legislatures across the country.

It came about after a ruling of the Constitutional Court which found the Electoral Act of 1998 to be unconstitutional as it only allowed for members of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures to be elected via political parties.

Currently, independent candidates can only contest elections at local government level.

The announcement by Gungubele came just a week after MPs and the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, raised concern about the delay in the introduction of the bill.