Politics

'I'll only be happy when I get decent service delivery': What you said about new Gauteng mayors

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 November 2021 - 12:30
The DA's Dr Mpho Phalatse has been elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
The DA's Dr Mpho Phalatse has been elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

TimesLIVE readers have reacted to the election of DA candidates as mayors in Gauteng metros, saying they will only be happy when they see serious service delivery.

Dr Mpho Phalatse was elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg at a council meeting with 144 votes to 121. 

Tania Campbell beat the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina by 116 votes to 105 in Ekurhuleni to take the mayorship in that region.

Randall Williams was re-elected as mayor of Tshwane unopposed.

The wins came after the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted for the DA candidates in council meetings, to prevent the ANC from regaining control of the metros.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the results came as a surprise to the party, but pledged to put residents first. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll this week asking readers what they thought of the new mayors.

Fifty-eight percent said they will only be happy when they get decent service delivery, while 30% said they were happy, as the results reflected their vote.

Twelve percent said they were not happy with the outcome, believing “political parties have messed up by trying to be clever”.

On social media, many shared their thoughts on the mayoral election outcomes.

Daniel Hlaliwe Mkombe said he wanted ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba as mayor, while Gary Lombard said “women (especially a professional woman) might be better than the men”.

“I'm very happy as long as the ANC is out,” wrote Mthobisi Thokozani.

READ MORE

Dlamini-Zuma slammed for call to ‘focus on rebuilding’ ANC after Gauteng metro defeats

Former ANC mayors in Joburg and Ekurhuleni have been replaced by DA candidates, and the opposition party's Randal Williams was elected unopposed as ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC in Gauteng calls for introspection after losing three metros

The ANC has to consider whether the actions of some individual members contributed to the loss of three Gauteng metros, the party's provincial ...
Politics
20 hours ago

EFF and ActionSA will not hold a gun to DA’s head: John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party never thought it possible the EFF and ActionSA would vote with them in the cities of Johannesburg and ...
Politics
2 days ago

Confused about what unfolded in Gauteng metros? Malema offers to explain in ‘politics 101 class’

Malema tweeted on Tuesday that he will explain the changes unfolding in the political arena after a DA takeover in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are playing our political game’: DA scores as ANC gets EFFed up in the ... Politics
  2. Say sorry for calling me a cockroach or I’ll sue for R1m: Malema to Kenny Kunene Politics
  3. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  4. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  5. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in