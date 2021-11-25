'I'll only be happy when I get decent service delivery': What you said about new Gauteng mayors

TimesLIVE readers have reacted to the election of DA candidates as mayors in Gauteng metros, saying they will only be happy when they see serious service delivery.

Dr Mpho Phalatse was elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg at a council meeting with 144 votes to 121.

Tania Campbell beat the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina by 116 votes to 105 in Ekurhuleni to take the mayorship in that region.

Randall Williams was re-elected as mayor of Tshwane unopposed.

The wins came after the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted for the DA candidates in council meetings, to prevent the ANC from regaining control of the metros.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the results came as a surprise to the party, but pledged to put residents first.

TimesLIVE ran a poll this week asking readers what they thought of the new mayors.

Fifty-eight percent said they will only be happy when they get decent service delivery, while 30% said they were happy, as the results reflected their vote.

Twelve percent said they were not happy with the outcome, believing “political parties have messed up by trying to be clever”.