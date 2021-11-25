‘It’s political persuasion’: Mbalula rubbishes claims of bribery in eThekwini metro win

ANC election head Fikile Mbalula has not taken kindly to suggestions the ANC paid its way to victory in eThekwini on Wednesday.

Mxolisi Kaunda was re-elected mayor in the metro, defeating DA candidate Nicole Graham by 113 votes to 104.

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson told Newzroom Afrika that the ABC’s Philani Mavundla had promised to vote for Graham before voting with the ANC and contesting the position of deputy mayor.

“I have also come to learn today that there is a lot of money flowing around this ICC today, thanks to the ANC. Clearly, it is finding its way into the pockets of individuals. What the ANC has done is to have contacted all the tenderpreneurs in the city and told everyone that unless they assist in making this happen then they’re all going to be out of business,” he said.

Graham made similar accusations.