‘It’s political persuasion’: Mbalula rubbishes claims of bribery in eThekwini metro win
ANC election head Fikile Mbalula has not taken kindly to suggestions the ANC paid its way to victory in eThekwini on Wednesday.
Mxolisi Kaunda was re-elected mayor in the metro, defeating DA candidate Nicole Graham by 113 votes to 104.
DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson told Newzroom Afrika that the ABC’s Philani Mavundla had promised to vote for Graham before voting with the ANC and contesting the position of deputy mayor.
“I have also come to learn today that there is a lot of money flowing around this ICC today, thanks to the ANC. Clearly, it is finding its way into the pockets of individuals. What the ANC has done is to have contacted all the tenderpreneurs in the city and told everyone that unless they assist in making this happen then they’re all going to be out of business,” he said.
Graham made similar accusations.
A few small parties, whose names you probably won’t even know, handed power back to the ANC in eThekwini. The IFP, EFF, DA, ACDP and ActionSA didn’t. Make no mistake, these guys have cash in their pockets and we will hold them accountable.— Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) November 24, 2021
Mbalula slammed Macpherson.
“But Dean is out of order honestly with all due respect,“Mbalula tweeted.
He also reacted to another user asking if the “self-correcting ANC has resorted to ‘bribery’ in eThekwini.
“Not bribery at all. It’s political persuasion which lasted for hours and days,” he said.
Political commentator Barney Mthombothi claimed thievery and bribery won in eThekwini.
“Bribery, thievery, thuggery won in Durban today. Taste of things to come. They won’t go quietly,” said Mthombothi.
Mbalula responded, saying: “I always respect you because you are objective. This might sound patronising but to simply accuse us of this, I disagree,” said Mbalula.
