Let’s put South Africans first, says Ramaphosa in message to elected leaders

“This is the time for us to put our people first and the interests of our parties last.”

This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa asked of those who have been elected to various positions of leadership after the 2021 local government elections.

He made the remarks during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

ANC MP Sakhumzi Somyo asked Ramaphosa how, given that the elections on November 1 resulted in around 70 hung municipal councils, the government could create an environment that would ensure stability.

Ramaphosa told MPs that the election outcomes showed that SA was a country where people “have expressed their will”.

“This is the will of the people and we must accept it whether we are happy with it or not or whether we like it or not,” he said, adding that such situations happened all over the world.

While the country’s experience of coalition or minority government, at local government level, has not always been favourable, it is essential that we nevertheless make these council work, he said.

“For the sake of the people of our country who reside in these municipalities, we must ensure that these councils provide the services that people need and create an environment conducive to the growth of businesses and the creation of employment.

“Ultimately, this will depend on the political will, commitment and capabilities of the parties and the individuals running these municipalities,” he said.