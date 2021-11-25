Load-shedding is here to stay, Cyril Ramaphosa tells parliament

Some municipalities are getting ready to take advantage of what flows from this transformation process and have elected to generate power for their residents, he said.

“This will remove the risk of relying on one entity that has a sole monopoly on power generation in our country.”

The government has over the past year put in several additional measures to ease the energy constraints, he said. “We have amended schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act to exempt embedded generation projects up to 100MW from having to apply for a licence. This will allow for more private sector investment in electricity generation without any public funding and will reduce the risk of load-shedding.”

When asked about the challenges in Eskom’s management, Ramaphosa said, “This is a matter that we continuously look at. We look at the capability, the effectively of the leadership that resides in Eskom and all our state-owned enterprises and we evaluate that against a number of indicators.”

Eskom, he said, was one of the most unfortunate entities in that over the past 15 years, it had a new CEO almost every 18 months. “We need to examine precisely what the management is trying to do. Load-shedding is going to be the key challenge that our economy faces.

“We are resolving the problem and that includes bringing in new skilled people and continuing to evaluate those that we have from the board and the management as well. This is something that is continuously top of mind.”

When asked if the government would be in a position to bail out Eskom should the need arise, Ramaphosa said: “We all agree that Eskom is too big to fail because a failing Eskom would be catastrophic for our economy and the lives of our people all round. Eskom is our collective problem that we have got to solve and it doesn’t help us to sit and not do anything or to be on podiums and be accusatory all the time.

“What we should be doing is finding ways to address the problem.”

