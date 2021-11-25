Mzansi weighs in on Mxolisi Kaunda’s re-election as eThekwini mayor
The re-election of Mxolisi Kaunda as eThekwini mayor has received mixed reactions on social media.
Many had kept a close eye on Kaunda since the ANC NEC’s approval of a list of candidates ahead of the election of the city’s new mayor in eThekwini on Wednesday.
Some of his critics said Kaunda was unfit for the position, citing his “poor” leadership in eThekwini at the height of the July unrest.
However, others came to his defence, saying he needed more time considering he was only elected to the position in 2019, after the resignation of corruption-accused former mayor Zandile Gumede.
TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday Kaunda emerged with 113 votes, beating his DA opponent Nicole Graham.
Some have attributed Kaunda’s victory to the support of Philani Mavundla, a founder of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) which has two seats in the metro. Mavundla was fielded as a candidate for deputy mayor, a position he also won with 113 votes.
Graham, who garnered 104 votes, said smaller parties handed power back to the ANC despite the resistance of the EFF, IFP and ActionSA among others.
“A few small parties, whose names you probably won’t even know, handed power back to the ANC in eThekwini. The IFP, EFF, DA, ACDP and ActionSA didn’t. Make no mistake, these guys have cash in their pockets and we will hold them accountable,” Graham tweeted shortly after the election.
Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu put the loss at the DA’s feet, saying its leaders had created an “extremely stupid and arrogant go-it-alone mentality” in the party and, as a result, had “restored kleptocracy in eThekwini for another five years”.
“But for serious political chess play by the EFF the ANC would’ve also taken all three Gauteng metros!”
Here are some social media reactions to Kaunda’s re-election:
If Mxolisi Kaunda was not chosen as the mayor then Ethekwini would have been chaos now #EthekwiniCouncil— Khumbudzo Munyai (@Khumbu_M) November 24, 2021
I did say that eThekwini Metro is for Mxolisi Kaunda 🙌🏼 he is the only one who didn’t sold us out when everyone turned they’re backs on us when they attacked Jacob Zuma 😌 lead us Mbimbi we’re Kaunda and Kaunda is us ☺️ #EthekwiniCouncil 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/7vTLbvlxFr— Sabelo Brian Ntenga (@Beloz_ka_Rian) November 24, 2021
The ANC knew exactly what they were doing when they disrupted the meeting on Monday. #EthekwiniCouncil— Vuyo (@YungMaverick6) November 24, 2021
What just happened at #EthekwiniCouncil makes me laugh 😂😂 because it's exactly what DD Mabuza did in Nasrec that's why he is DP and that is why Mavundla's ABC is in the executive position now 👊🏽😂— Andile Zondi (@Aandile_Zondii) November 24, 2021
#EthekwiniCouncil @MYANC regaining eThekwini is the worst thing to EVER happen to us. another 5 years of disgusting filth,corruption & possibly another unrest. I hate it here!😭😭😭😭😭— Charlotte Z Khumalo (@CharlotteKhuma3) November 24, 2021
Mxolisi Kaunda from ANC is the new Executive Mayor of eThekwini with 113 votes. The RET won this one.#EthekwiniCouncil pic.twitter.com/vIyTrljtX9— Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) November 24, 2021
Congratulations to the Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) November 24, 2021
The ANC shouldn't lose sight of the fact they won both eThekwini & Nelson Mandela Bay by a narrow margin and lost ALL other big Metros
This speaks volumes in how the people have lost confidence in the ANC
Sebenza Mayor! pic.twitter.com/wk7dIIxR1C
