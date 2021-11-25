Politics

WATCH | 'A ghost is better than the ANC': Malema says EFF will 'bury' rival

25 November 2021 - 14:15 By TIMESLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema slammed the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa during a press conference on Thursday, saying even “a ghost” is better than the ANC.

“We are fighting the ANC. We are not here to revive the ANC, we are here to bury it. Even if it means we will bury it with a ghost with big teeth and horns and fire, we will vote for that ghost. As long as it is removing the ANC, we are fine with that ghost. And once we have buried the ANC, we will bring the Bible to destroy the ghost,” said Malema.

“One at a time, we shall arrive.”

The EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted with the official opposition for the DA’s mayoral candidates in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Dr Mpho Phalatse won the mayoral chain in Joburg after securing 144 votes to 121 for the ANC’s candidate Mpho Moerane. Veteran councillor Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor in Ekurhuleni with 116 votes to 105 for former mayor Mzwandile Masina, and Randall Williams was elected unopposed in Tshwane.

The press conference was held to shed light on the EFF's backing of the DA in recent discussions with the party.

TimesLIVE

