‘You're in denial’: Politicians rub salt into Mbalula’s wound after ANC losses in Gauteng metros

Several politicians have taunted ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula over his “denial” about the ruling party suffering a defeat in Gauteng metros this week.

In a lengthy post on social media, Mbalula bemoaned the ANC’s performance in the local government elections and the nature of coalition talks.

According to him, the ANC won the regions but opposition parties “ganged up” on them.

The ANC won the most votes in the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, but did not get enough to form a majority government in any metro.

This led to their candidates losing in all three metros after the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted for the DA candidates.

“We didn’t lose elections, we lost to coalitions because of our failure to garner [an] outright majority to govern,” said Mbalula.