Julius Malema acting like a jilted lover, says Helen Zille

“He doesn’t want to be in government. He wants to control the officials, their decisions, the tenders and the contracts,” she alleged.

The press conference was held after the DA leadership met with its mayors from municipalities around the country.

Speaking at the same press conference, DA leader John Steenhuisen told the party’s mayors to look beyond its caucus to run governments.

“The days of operating in political silos are over. The sooner we can figure out who our allies are in this mission of building better cities and towns, and building stronger and safer communities, the better off everyone will be.

“I want to say to our mayors, you will find these allies all around you. They might sit in the council chamber under the banner of a different party, but many of them want to see the same improvements in people’s lives as you do,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the DA needed to find ways to remain firm and true to its principles.

“Then you will have allies outside politics, but your co-operation with them is no less important. Reach out to NGOs, to civil society, to churches and to educators. Pay attention to groups and individuals who approach you with suggestions. Be open to ideas.

“You’ll have allies in the world of business and industry too. You’d be amazed at how many businesses genuinely want to be part of the solution and are willing to share their time, money and expertise, but either don’t trust political parties or have been ignored or dismissed in the past.”

TimesLIVE