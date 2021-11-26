Julius Malema acting like a jilted lover, says Helen Zille
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says EFF leader Julius Malema is acting like a jilted lover after his statements about coalitions.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Zille slammed Malema for his reaction after the DA decided it would not work with the EFF following this month’s local government elections.
Malema on Thursday told the media Zille had reached a deal with President Cyril Ramaphosa to give hung metros to the ANC.
He said this was the reason his party ganged up with Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA to vote for the DA, even though the new party had made it clear it did not want to work with the EFF.
“He is acting like a jilted lover,” said Zille on Friday.
She said the DA was in an on-and-off relationship with the EFF since 2016, when the party got into power thanks to votes from Malema’s party.
Zille said the EFF had asked the DA to support its mayoral candidate in Rustenburg but the party refused.
“I think at that point he became like the guy who takes his girl for granted. But then when he hears another guy might be going on a date with her, he intervenes and slashes the tyres of the other guy’s car so she can’t date anybody else,” said Zille.
She said the DA would not be dependent on the EFF and would not be bought, captured or controlled by the red berets.
He doesn’t want to be in government. He wants to control the officials, their decisions, the tenders and the contracts.Helen Zille on Julius Malema
“He doesn’t want to be in government. He wants to control the officials, their decisions, the tenders and the contracts,” she alleged.
The press conference was held after the DA leadership met with its mayors from municipalities around the country.
Speaking at the same press conference, DA leader John Steenhuisen told the party’s mayors to look beyond its caucus to run governments.
“The days of operating in political silos are over. The sooner we can figure out who our allies are in this mission of building better cities and towns, and building stronger and safer communities, the better off everyone will be.
“I want to say to our mayors, you will find these allies all around you. They might sit in the council chamber under the banner of a different party, but many of them want to see the same improvements in people’s lives as you do,” said Steenhuisen.
He said the DA needed to find ways to remain firm and true to its principles.
“Then you will have allies outside politics, but your co-operation with them is no less important. Reach out to NGOs, to civil society, to churches and to educators. Pay attention to groups and individuals who approach you with suggestions. Be open to ideas.
“You’ll have allies in the world of business and industry too. You’d be amazed at how many businesses genuinely want to be part of the solution and are willing to share their time, money and expertise, but either don’t trust political parties or have been ignored or dismissed in the past.”
