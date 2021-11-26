RECORDED | Health minister Joe Phaahla interacts with media on new variant
26 November 2021 - 17:34
Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla and deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are hosting a virtual question and answer media session on Friday.
This comes after a media briefing held by the department on Thursday on the latest developments around a new Covid-19 variant, called B.1.1.529, which was recently detected in SA.
