Politics

RECORDED | Health minister Joe Phaahla interacts with media on new variant

26 November 2021 - 17:34 By TIMESLIVE

Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla and deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are hosting a virtual question and answer media session on Friday.

This comes after a media briefing held by the department on Thursday on the latest developments around a new Covid-19 variant, called B.1.1.529, which was recently detected in SA.

