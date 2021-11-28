Cyril Ramaphosa says the future of SA politics is coalition governments

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on leaders of political parties to put aside their differences and prioritise service delivery.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions from MPs on Thursday, saying coalition governments were the future in SA after the recent local government elections.

The president congratulated leaders of opposition parties which won metros previously governed by the ANC, and pledged the support of national government to promote service delivery.

He said he hoped the coalition governments in place lasted for the intended period of five years without major challenges that may threaten service delivery.

He said corruption and incapable leaders in local government should be done away with to ensure efficient governance.

Electricity supply

Ramaphosa said the government was making progress to ensure independent generation of electricity by private companies and municipalities. He said this would reduce the burden on Eskom, which is the sole power producer.

“You must be filled with concern that all this is being done by one company. When that company falters, it basically means the entire country is at risk. What we have done is to say ‘let us allow local electricity generation’.”

Saving communities as the country moves away from fossil fuels

Ramaphosa said moving away from fossil fuels, including coal, in response to the climate change crisis requires government to ensure communities who work at coal mines do not lose their livelihoods in the process.

“There is a project plan focusing on that. But it needs to go beyond the technical part. It needs to look at the human part, the workers and communities. It also has to look at opportunities that will come with renewable energy future.”