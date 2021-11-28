'Vaccination is critical now': Western Cape government 'devastated' over the travel bans

After the cancellation of numerous flights out of the country, the Western Cape government said they were assisting stranded passengers at the Airport.

Western Cape minister of finance and economic opportunities, David Maynier, expressed his dismay over the travel bans.

“We are devastated that, at the very moment recovery was kicking in, we have been hit by a new variant which has turned things upside down and which is a major setback for our tourism and hospitality sector in the Western Cape.

“In response, I have convened daily co-ordination meetings with our partners, including my department, Acsa [Airports Company SA], and Wesgro [Cape Town and Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency]. We have been working around the clock to assist passengers who have been stranded by providing access to transport and accommodation, and by liaising with consulates to assist where necessary.

“We want these tourists to come back again soon and so making sure they get all the help they need during this stressful time is important to us.”

The Western Cape government said it has been in regular contact with the consular corps and will convene meetings with business to provide updates on latest developments.

“During this time of uncertainty, our economy needs as much information as possible so the best possible decisions can be made based on reliable and accurate information. That is why I will also convene meetings with business so that we can share what we know and so that we can find out how we can help them during this time,” Maynier said.

The provincial government has detailed plans in place for the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, based on learning from the first three waves.

Provincial health minister Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said the province is confident the existing strategies adapted over the last three waves continue to be the correct approach even in face of a new variant.

“As we learn more, we will adjust our plans as necessary based on predetermined triggers of the projected hospital capacity needed. We remain committed to ensuring that no person in this province will suffer the indignity of not having a hospital bed when they need it.”