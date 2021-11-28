RECORDED | President Ramaphosa on SA's Covid-19 response
28 November 2021 - 20:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday to give an update on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
SA has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections over the last week, with experts detecting a new variant “of concern”, Omicron.
Ramaphosa's address comes after a meeting of the coronavirus command council on Saturday, which drew up recommendations on how to contain the new variant.
Several business and community leaders have spoken against a harsh lockdown in response to the rise in infections.
The national coronavirus command council met on Saturday over the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant in the country.
