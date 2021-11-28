Politics

RECORDED | President Ramaphosa on SA's Covid-19 response

28 November 2021 - 20:00 By TIMESLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday to give an update on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

SA has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections over the last week, with experts detecting a new variant “of concern”, Omicron.

Ramaphosa's address comes after a meeting of the coronavirus command council on Saturday, which drew up recommendations on how to contain the new variant.

Several business and community leaders have spoken against a harsh lockdown in response to the rise in infections.

The national coronavirus command council met on Saturday over the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant in the country.

