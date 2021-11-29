‘I warned it would end in tears’ — Carl Niehaus says Mbalula shouldn't have got head of elections gig

Former ANC staffer Carl Niehaus has taken aim at the party’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, claiming he had long predicted it would end in tears.

Niehaus took to social media over the weekend to lament the ANC’s poor performance in the recent local government elections that saw the party lose all Gauteng metros to a coalition of opposition parties.

Niehaus said he objected to Mbalula’s appointment and warned it would “end in tears” .

“When this clown, and blower of hot air Fikile Mbalula was made ANC head of elections I warned it will end in tears. I do not find any pleasure in saying ‘I told you so’ because our beloved liberation movement suffers severely,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The ANC’s votes dipped below 50% nationally to 45,6%, compared to 53,91% in 2016.