'No need to panic': health minister on Omicron variant in SA

Health minister Joe Phaahla says there is “absolutely no need to panic” about the emergence of the Omicron variant and fears of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections because the country is prepared to deal with it..

The government is engaging several countries which imposed travel bans against SA to reverse that “unwarranted” decision, he added.

In a media briefing on Monday, several officials said they were not caught with their pants down and had earlier this year predicted the fourth wave of infections.

“We want to reiterate that there is absolutely no need to panic. There is just no basis for some of the leaders of countries which have imposed travel restrictions for us in South Africa and other countries in Southern Africa.

“There is no basis for South Africans to panic. We have been here before, this is no new territory for us. We are now more than 20 months experienced in terms of Covid-19, various variants and waves,” Phaahla said.