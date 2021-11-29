Politics

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu tests positive for Covid-19

29 November 2021 - 15:17
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has tested positive for Covid-19.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. 

Zulu said on Monday that she went for a test after a persistent sore throat.

“It all started with a scratchy throat and I didn’t suspect anything, but when it persisted, I took the Covid-19 test yesterday [Sunday] and received the results this morning. I am feeling well and I can attribute this to the fact that the virus found me fully vaccinated.”

Zulu said she would continue to carry out her duties from home.

She appealed to South Africans to get vaccinated as the government was intensifying its campaign to reach population immunity amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“As President Ramaphosa emphasised last night, vaccination is the most powerful tool we have and it is not too late to get vaccinated before the fourth wave hits us hard.” 

