WATCH | 'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA remains on level 1 lockdown
29 November 2021 - 06:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed certain international countries for prohibiting travel to and from Southern Africa after the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant known as the Omicron variant.
Ramaphosa announced the country would remain at lockdown alert level 1 after a recent spike in cases across the country.
It was also revealed that the government is considering making it mandatory to be vaccinated to enter certain locations and attend activities.
