WATCH | 'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA remains on level 1 lockdown

29 November 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE Video

President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed certain international countries for prohibiting travel to and from Southern Africa after the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant known as the Omicron variant.

Ramaphosa announced the country would remain at lockdown alert level 1 after a recent spike in cases across the country.

It was also revealed that the government is considering making it mandatory to be vaccinated to enter certain locations and attend activities.

Cyril Ramaphosa slams travel bans against SA over Omicron Covid-19 variant

Unjustified, discriminatory and not backed up by science. That is how President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to travel bans against Southern African ...
12 hours ago

WATCH | No new Covid-19 restrictions as government consults on mandatory vaccines — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to get vaccinated as scientists try to understand the new Covid-19 variant.
13 hours ago

Looming fourth wave no surprise but SA has all the tools to beat it, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday suggested that SA was equipped to deal with the Omicron Covid-19 variant which was first detected in Botswana and ...
12 hours ago
