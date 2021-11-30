Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa visits ANC's Jessie Duarte in hospital

30 November 2021 - 19:21
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC has wished its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte a speedy recovery after her hospitalisation.

According to a statement released by the party, Duarte was hospitalised on Sunday with gastrointestinal complications, which it said were being investigated.

“An interventional procedure and other treatment. Further results are awaited. The initial procedure has been successful,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Tuesday. “As a result, the DSG will be on medical leave for the next few weeks. She will discharge her duties and responsibilities in accordance with advice from her medical team.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have visited Duarte on Tuesday before his trip to West African countries.

“He found the DSG in good spirits and conveyed the best wishes of the leadership and membership to her and her family,” Mabe said.

Mabe said that Duarte, 68, was being treated by an “excellent medical team headed by Prof Jose Ramos of the University of the Witwatersrand”.

“The work of the ANC in general, and the office of the secretary-general in particular, will continue unabated. The DSG will be assisted in the execution of her duties and functions by full-time national officials and NEC members based at ANC headquarters. The national officials will make further announcements in due course.”

Duarte has been at the helm of ANC operations since May after the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SABC clash with ANC hots up

Phathiswa Magopeni, the head of news at the SABC, has been blamed for the airing of a TV programme that had been prohibited by a court. She says she ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘Our people did not reject us’: Duarte tells ANC supporters after bruising Gauteng defeat

"Most of the wards in our communities are still under an ANC ward councillor and this is what we must remember,” said Duarte.
Politics
5 days ago

ANC names metro mayoral candidates, among 200+ it is fielding across SA

The ANC national executive committee has approved the names of the mayoral candidates the party will field in the metropolitan municipalities.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SABC clash with ANC hots up News
  2. WATCH | ‘Our people did not reject us’: Duarte tells ANC supporters after ... Politics
  3. ANC names metro mayoral candidates, among 200+ it is fielding across SA Politics

Most read

  1. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. Helen Zille hints at seeking second term as DA federal council chair Politics
  4. Mavundla deal was clinched way before Zuma made the call: KZN ANC Politics
  5. WATCH | ‘A ghost is better than the ANC’: Malema says EFF will ‘bury’ rival Politics

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...