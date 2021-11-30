‘Why should you keep your job?’: Scopa grills public works on Beitbridge fence saga

Department of public works acting director-general (DG) Imtiaz Fazel has been given until February to punish senior officials implicated in the R37m procurement of the controversial Beitbridge border fence.

Should he fail to do so, he should explain why he should keep his job, chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Tuesday.

The sentiments come months after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found a number of department officials had been involved in financial mismanagement and misrepresentations in the project.

For more than a year, MPs have lambasted the slow pace of consequence management.

Earlier on Tuesday, they sought a final report on action taken against the officials — but to no avail.

“That we are not making headway is increasingly frustrating and is creating a perception that you are stalling deliberately on consequence management,” said Hlengwa.