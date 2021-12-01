ANC pulls out of Kannaland coalition

The ANC has pulled out of its coalition agreement with the Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa) in Kannaland, in the Western Cape, and will instead occupy the opposition benches in the municipality.

The party has been under pressure to distance itself from Icosa, which is led by Jeffrey Donson, a convicted rapist. Donson was elected Kannaland mayor with the support of the ANC after this year’s local government elections but an uproar followed his re-election, due to his conviction for rape.

“We have mandated the negotiating team to process the decision of the provincial leadership to withdraw from the coalition,” said ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni on Wednesday.

“Yesterday the provincial co-ordinator [Ronalda Nalumango] visited Kannaland to affect this decision. The ANC's speaker of the municipality is being withdrawn and we will assume opposition in the municipality,” said Mtsweni.

Approached for comment about the ANC's withdrawal, Donson pleaded ignorance and texted: “I don't know about that.”